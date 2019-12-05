 
Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has a plan
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
    Winter Wonders creates traffic chaos, but Brussels has a plan

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    © Belga

    The City of Brussels is adapting its traffic plan in the city centre in order to improve the flow of traffic around the Winter Wonders activities, Mayor Philippe Close announced in a statement on Thursday.

    The city has been plagued by traffic jams since the beginning of the market, which takes over a large part of the city centre. Faced with traffic problems, the City of Brussels has announced that police mobile teams will be dispatched in several areas in order to improve traffic.

    This measure includes the Fosse aux Loups, where a bus/taxis lane will be created by the end of the week “to ensure that buses pass.” Before there was a pedestrian zone on Anspach, this street had an opposite direction lane reserved for public transport. 

    Moreover, a pedestrian crossing is planned for rue de l’Eveque “to channel pedestrian flows, in collaboration with Interparking”. 

    The City of Brussels still encourages visitors to travel to Winter Wonders by public transport. De Brouckere and Sainte-Catherine Metro stations are located directly on the Winter Wonders.

    The Brussels Times

