Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions

Brussels and Flanders have announced that they will work together on a joint study of major mobility issues that concern the neighbouring regions.

This news was announced the Flemish and Brussels minister-presidents Jan Jambon (N-VA) and Rudi Vervoort (PS) on Friday morning.

A committee will look at a number of pressing current issues, including the optimisation of the Ring road, the development of alternative modes of transport, and the provision of cycle highways.

Jambon and Vervoort met on Friday to discuss the working procedures on issues with a common ground for the regions: Mobility, Employment, 5G, but also international relations.

The latest cooperation agreement of any substance between all parties in the country that relates to the latter question dates back to 1994.

Vervoort and Jambon already know each other personally. They have already had to work together under the previous legislature following terrorist attacks. By their own admission, the atmosphere at the meeting was “agreeable.”

The Brussels Times