Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women

The 19th edition of Brussels Mediterranean Film Festival is being wrapped up this weekend, with the main awards to be announced on Saturday.

During the week, some sixty movies have been screened at Palace Cinema, Aventure and Bozar, drawing a record crowd of over 10,000 cinema-goers.

This edition has highlighted Italian cinema, as well as movies produced by female directors and screenwriters.

“The film sector, like many other sectors, still suffers from gender inequality. It is therefore important that an event supported by public authorities acts for more equality,” the organisers announced.

The Mediterranean Film Festival is also an opportunity for cinema-goers to meet and socialize with the many different cultures that make up the city.

“Brussels, the ‘city of diversity’, has many citizens with origins from the Mediterranean. The city is a genuine and privileged meeting place.”

For more information and the complete programe, visit: www.cinemamed.be

