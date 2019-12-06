 
Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 December, 2019
Latest News:
EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide...
Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says...
Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the...
Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this...
Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 December 2019
    EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions
    Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this Winter
    Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a trace in Belgium
    Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember
    Flanders halts approval of climate plan ‘to avoid criticism’
    Air Belgium launches new destinations to the Caribbean
    Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women
    Leuven four-star hotel closes doors for secret visit of Sultan of Oman
    Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions
    ‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape culture anthem takes on Liège
    Belgian driving licences get a makeover
    Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison
    Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French entrepreneur
    Ryanair makes one last attempt to avoid paying Belgian strike victims
    Belgian students gain about 3.6 kg during their studies
    Ikea is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees, say Belgian growers
    Brussels named the 23rd most festive city in the world
    Measles deaths increasing worldwide for the second year in a row
    View more

    Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    Credit: Cinema Med

    The 19th edition of Brussels Mediterranean Film Festival is being wrapped up this weekend, with the main awards to be announced on Saturday.

    During the week, some sixty movies have been screened at Palace Cinema, Aventure and Bozar, drawing a record crowd of over 10,000 cinema-goers.

    This edition has highlighted Italian cinema, as well as movies produced by female directors and screenwriters.

    “The film sector, like many other sectors, still suffers from gender inequality. It is therefore important that an event supported by public authorities acts for more equality,” the organisers announced.

    The Mediterranean Film Festival is also an opportunity for cinema-goers to meet and socialize with the many different cultures that make up the city.

    “Brussels, the ‘city of diversity’, has many citizens with origins from the Mediterranean. The city is a genuine and privileged meeting place.”

    For more information and the complete programe, visit: www.cinemamed.be

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job