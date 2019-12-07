 
Six Brussels communes hit by another rubbish collection strike
Saturday, 07 December, 2019
    Six Brussels communes hit by another rubbish collection strike

    Saturday, 07 December 2019

    Residents of six of the 19 Brussels communes have been asked to keep their rubbish bags indoors for the time being, and to bring them back in if they have already been put out for collection.

    The request comes from the region’s waste management agency Bruxelles-Propreté, a result of a dispute between management and the depots at Neder-Over-Heembeek and Triomphe. Unions are demanding a reaction to their proposals on planned reforms to rubbish collections. The dispute already led to missed collections in November.

    The communes affected are mainly in the west of the city: Anderlecht, Molenbeek, Ganshoren, Jette, as well as Evere and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

    In Anderlecht, 40% of yellow bags (paper and card) were collected, as well as 90% of white bags (general household waste). In Molenbeek the figures were 70% of yellow bags and 90% of white bags. Only 10% of yellow bags were picked up in Jette, and 40% in Ganshoren. In both Evere and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, 90% of white bags were collected.

    A meeting of the two sides in the dispute is due to take place on Monday afternoon. Residents whose bags were not picked up on Friday’s collection round have been asked to bring the bags inside until the next scheduled collection day. Following heavy rain on Friday, many will doubtless prefer not to, while others may not be aware of the request, with the result that many bags will remain on the streets until Tuesday at the earliest.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

