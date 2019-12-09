 
Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Boiling oil poured on man during argument in...
Man found in state of hypothermia after falling...
Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in...
Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of...
STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    Ursula von der Leyen in Ethiopia for her first visit outside the EU
    Belgium called on to raise the age for access to alcohol
    IKEA Belgium fights claims it is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees
    Witness may have seen the body of Théo Hayez two days after he disappeared
    New York Times publishes intimate report on last days of Marieke Vervoort
    STIB worker attacked at home after catching fare-dodger
    British diplomat resigns, fed up spreading “half-truths” on Brexit
    Wall to commemorate 27 officers killed in service since 2001 inaugurated
    Ericsson fined $1 Billion for corruption charges
    Hundreds believed killed in Iranian protests since mid-November
    Moody’s predicts bleak outlook for global banking sector
    Traffic violations to be processed without police tribunal
    EU reaches agreement on ‘green list’ of sustainable investments
    Flanders becomes indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport
    View more

    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Sven Gatz, Brussels minister for multilingualism © Belga

    Young people in Brussels should be trilingual by the age of 18, speaking the two regional languages as well as English, according to Sven Gatz, the minister in the Brussels regional government charged with the newly-created responsibility for multilingualism.

    Gatz’ ambitious aim comes in a new policy paper which lays out the case that Brussels is already a trilingual city – speaking French and Dutch for historical reasons, and with a strong presence of English for economic reasons, backed up by the presence of international institutions such as Nato and the EU.

    But while the city as a whole may have three de facto operating languages, its residents’ language abilities are not always up to the task. The population speaks a total of around 100 languages in all, but since the turn of the century, the number of people speaking French well or very well has fallen from 95.5% of the population to 87.1%, while Dutch has declined further, from 33.3% to 16.3%.

    The people of Brussels see multilingualism as the raw material that will ensure their future, on many levels,” the paper states. “The knowledge of more than one language is not only good for people’s experience of living together but also for their chances in life – on the jobs market, in education, economically, socially, in sport and in culture. Multilingualism in Brussels has to become something that speaks for itself. It is the guarantor of social and economic mobility, and as such a major asset.”

    The aim to make the people of Brussels more fluent in the three languages targetted begins with young people, and the work of schools in teaching the first community language, either French or Dutch, then the second, and finally English – for many people in the city the vehicular language used by all manner of nationalities to communicate with each other.

    There exist at present a number of varied initiatives, and their work will be examined by a new Council for Multilingualism to be set up to guide the work of the government department, made up of a selection of experts including academics and front-line school teachers.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job