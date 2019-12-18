Cardboard tents will be handed to the most needy in Belgium this winter

Belgium saw around 100 “Orig-Ami” cardboard tents distributed at the beginning of November in Brussels and other towns in the country, the responsible body announced on Wednesday.

Now, the group – Non-profit organisation (NPO) Cultures & Communications – has issued a call that it wants to give out more.

“In the expectation of long-term solutions and given the magnitude of the need, we have decided to relaunch an appeal to guarantee the production of new Orig-Ami (tents),” the NPO – which benefits from company sponsorship and donations from clubs and anonymous individuals – announced.

“Made using a thick layer of cardboard – a good heat insulator – that lasts two and a half months, is rain resistant, foldable and transportable, the Orig-Ami offers privacy and protection to the beneficiary who does not frequent shelters,” Cultures & Communications explains.

Distributions were carried out in collaboration with field organisations familiar with the beneficiaries. “This is obviously not a long-term solution, but it allows those most in need to be catered for and enables an immediate response to the problems experienced by the vulnerable.”

“This winter, our aim is to distribute 500 of this new model shelter for homeless people in Belgium and France,” the NPO adds. The organisation plans to internationalise the idea, including India.

The Brussels Times