 
Cardboard tents will be handed to the most needy in Belgium this winter
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Eddy Merckx elected ‘leader of the year’ at...
Belgium has the most new asthma patients due...
Cardboard tents will be handed to the most...
Watermark on ‘digital condom’ sexting app can be...
African swine fever: infected zone spreads to the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Eddy Merckx elected ‘leader of the year’ at the 2019 Lobby Awards
    Belgium has the most new asthma patients due to air pollution in Europe
    Cardboard tents will be handed to the most needy in Belgium this winter
    Watermark on ‘digital condom’ sexting app can be removed, researchers warn
    African swine fever: infected zone spreads to the south of Neufchâteau
    Police searching for missing paraglider who possibly crashed into woods in Flemish Brabant
    Police release man arrested for spray painting swastikas on door fronts
    Belgain rail strike: What to expect on Thursday
    Brexit: Commission officials aim to ‘make the most’ of the little time remaining
    Child arrested after stabbing in school playground in Antwerp
    Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s top fashion schools
    Belgian fishermen’s cod quotas cut from 2020
    Bpost in Forest evacuated after brown powder spills from suspicious package
    Man (28) who tried to murder an emergency doctor in Flanders receives sentence
    Belgium sets eyes on 35% cut on greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
    Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client on receipt
    Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough exercise, report shows
    Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from Belgian state for not stopping them
    Ghent collects nearly €420,000 in exemptions to allow polluting cars into Low Emission Zone
    Vaping increases the risk of chronic lung diseases, study finds
    View more

    Cardboard tents will be handed to the most needy in Belgium this winter

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium saw around 100 “Orig-Ami” cardboard tents distributed at the beginning of November in Brussels and other towns in the country, the responsible body announced on Wednesday.

    Now, the group – Non-profit organisation (NPO) Cultures & Communications – has issued a call that it wants to give out more.

    “In the expectation of long-term solutions and given the magnitude of the need, we have decided to relaunch an appeal to guarantee the production of new Orig-Ami (tents),” the NPO – which benefits from company sponsorship and donations from clubs and anonymous individuals – announced.

    “Made using a thick layer of cardboard – a good heat insulator – that lasts two and a half months, is rain resistant, foldable and transportable, the Orig-Ami offers privacy and protection to the beneficiary who does not frequent shelters,” Cultures & Communications explains.

    Distributions were carried out in collaboration with field organisations familiar with the beneficiaries. “This is obviously not a long-term solution, but it allows those most in need to be catered for and enables an immediate response to the problems experienced by the vulnerable.”

    “This winter, our aim is to distribute 500 of this new model shelter for homeless people in Belgium and France,” the NPO adds. The organisation plans to internationalise the idea, including India.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job