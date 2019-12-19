 
Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police use torches to light up courtroom during...
Scottish First Minister calls for new independence referendum...
Belgium’s largest abbatoir fined for infringements on animal...
STIB will run for free after midnight on...
Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut
    Scottish First Minister calls for new independence referendum
    Belgium’s largest abbatoir fined for infringements on animal welfare
    STIB will run for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve
    Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding landlord information
    Extinction Rebellion asks mayor for ‘appropriate reaction’ to Grand-Place demonstration
    DriveNow announces it is leaving Brussels in 2020
    Three IS widows sentenced to five years and lose Belgian nationality
    Belgium’s first ‘smart lighting’ installed along 22-kilometre cycle path in Flanders
    Pro-active European Ombudsman re-elected
    Extinction Rebellion files complaint against police for ‘illegally arresting’ them for Black Friday protest
    Brussels applicants fail selection for jobs at Zaventem
    Child pornography reports spike following shock ‘porn movie’ campaign by Child Focus
    European Parliament calls for action to protect pollinating insects
    Fugitive on the run after shots fired outside home of Bart De Wever
    Police arrest seven transmigrants during anti-human smuggling operation in Antwerp
    Intelligence services make more use of special investigative techniques
    Eddy Merckx elected ‘leader of the year’ at the 2019 Lobby Awards
    Belgium has the most new asthma patients due to air pollution in Europe
    Cardboard tents will be handed to the most needy in Belgium this winter
    View more

    Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut

    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    One of the entrances to the Justice Palace, where Nature has taken over © Tumblr

    A sitting of the correctional tribunal in the Brussels Justice Palace was illuminated earlier today by police torches and a construction lamp, after the power went out.

    At the start of the hearing before the court, the lights began to flicker, until in the end they went out altogether.

    An appeal was made to the police officers present to lend the court their service flash-lights, while a strong construction lamp was found in the building – part of the everlasting renovation works going on in the Brussels landmark building. That allowed the bench to finish hearing the case in front of it, at which point the lead magistrate adjourned the remainder of the cases scheduled to allow for repairs to be made.

    This is the second such occurrence in the Justice Palace this week. On Tuesday magistrates in another courtroom had recourse the construction lamp after both permanent lamps in the room gave up the ghost. After the lamps were replaced, and Wednesday’s cases went ahead without incident.

    The latest lighting problems are just the latest in a long list of the building’s woes. The Justice Palace has been under scaffolding for so long that in 2013 the scaffolding itself had to be renewed. In September last year the ceiling collapsed in the Cassation Court, and two court workers were injured when a shelving unit in the registry of the Court of Appeal came away from the wall where it was attached and collapsed. Meanwhile around the exterior of the building, plants grow from cracks in the stonework, and the majority of the 28 entrances to the huge building have had to be closed (photo) because they cannot be maintained.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job