 
Flights over Brussels: excessive noise faces legal action
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels spends €2 million on municipal bicycle projects...
Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool...
Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready...
About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave...
Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Brussels spends €2 million on municipal bicycle projects
    Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool changing room risks losing his job
    Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready on time
    About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave Belgium after they have been ordered to
    Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for second year in a row
    Belgium wants to help catch drug traffickers in Dubai
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels
    Flights over Brussels: excessive noise faces legal action
    Carrefour’s eco concious ‘city’ store opens in Brussels
    Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident
    Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint police controls in East Flanders
    Belgian rail strike: will trains run at rush hour?
    WHO report: Changing trends in global tobacco use but effects of e-cigarettes unclear
    ‘Nobody knows why climate changes,’ says Putin
    Discovery of several footprints reveal a new wolf has arrived in Flanders
    Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut
    Scottish First Minister calls for new independence referendum
    Belgium’s largest abbatoir fined for infringements on animal welfare
    STIB will run for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve
    Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding landlord information
    View more

    Flights over Brussels: excessive noise faces legal action

    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    © Belga

    Brussels Environment Minister Alain Maron is mulling legal action to increase pressure on the federal government on the issue of flights over Brussels, Le Soir daily reported on Thursday.

    Maron (Ecolo) is calling for a “real” impact study to help in making decisions.

    The Federal Government already has to pay €6.5 million in penalties to the Brussels-Capital Region for “excessive nuisance”, but this has not improved the situation for the region’s residents. The minister thus decided to resort once again to the courts to explain that the fines have not been attaining their goal of putting pressure on the Federal State, which simply limits itself to paying them.

    “The aim is not to make money but for the federal government to take structural decisions that yield concrete results for the inhabitants of the Brussels-Capital Region,” Maron is quoted as saying by Le Soir.

    It will be up to the courts to decide how to increase the pressure on the federal government, whether by increasing the fines, changing the way they are calculated, or adding other means.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job