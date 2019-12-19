Brussels spends €2 million on municipal bicycle projects...

The Government of Brussels has decided to increase its support for bicycle use by launching a series of subsidies for local projects related to cycling in the communes.

The new assistance was decided on Thursday and at the preceding meeting of the Government. It totals €1.95 million and comes in addition to the regional government’s own investments in its own cycle-use policy.

The sum of €254.000 goes to bicycle parking in about 12 communes, while a little over €45,000 is for cycle-related installations and €565,000 for accessibility plans. The remainder, close to €1.1 million, has been earmarked for cycle paths in Molenbeek, Koekelberg, Uccle, Anderlecht, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Jette, Schaerbeek, Watermael-Boisfort, and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

“We wish to convince people to opt for alternatives to personal cars; bicycles are a very important one,” Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) explained on Thursday.

“That’s why we need to woo cyclists with more comfortable and safer cycle paths, cycling installations and bicycle parking lots. We have therefore granted significant subsidies to the Brussels communes for these realisations.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times