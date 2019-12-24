Boris Johnson asks Brits ‘not to argue too much’ this Christmas

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling on British citizens in his Christmas message “not to argue too much.”

In a video in which he neither utters the word Brexit once, nor explicitly mentions the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on January 31, Johnson praises “this particular time of the year” when, “whatever has happened before, we have the chance to celebrate all that is good in the world and to spend time with our families and friends.”

In front of a big Christmas Tree with lights, the conservative leader calls on the country to reflect on the past year and celebrate “the good things that are happening,” before adding: “Try not to argue too much with your in-laws, or anyone else.”

The Prime Minister is also calling on the public “to remember Christians around the world who are being persecuted.” “For them, Christmas will take place behind closed doors, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell,” he adds in the message broadcast on Monday evening by his office. “As Prime Minister, this is something I want to change,” he said.

He gives a “huge thank you” to health service staff and the NHS – held dear by the British but undermined by austerity – that was key to his election campaign. He has been accused by the Labour opposition of wanting to “sell-off” the national icon to Donald Trump’s United States.

The Brussels Times