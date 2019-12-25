 
One person dies following incident at Gare du Luxembourg
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
    One person dies following incident at Gare du Luxembourg

    Wednesday, 25 December 2019

    One person has been confirmed dead by Brussels police, following an incident Tuesday afternoon at Brussels Gare du Luxembourg next to the European Parliament.

    The exact circumstances are still not clear but the person is supposed to have fallen on the tracks around 4:15 PM and was hit by a train.

    “According to first elements, the victim was under the influence of alcohol and was evacuated from the train after an altercation with the driver,” prosecutor spokesman Willemien Baert told Bruzz. “The man then started knocking on the train windows as the train started leaving again. He fell, and ended under the train.”

    First aid rescuers arrived to the scene and tried to revive the victim without success. Brussels public prosecutor’s office has in the meantime opened an investigation.

    The Brussels Times

