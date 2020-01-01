 
Bruxellois turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 January, 2020
Latest News:
Bruxellois turn out in full force for traditional...
180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve...
Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019...
Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019...
Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 January 2020
    Bruxellois turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display
    180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve
    Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019
    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
    Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made in China
    2020 will be ‘the year of Van Eyck’ as restored Ghent Altarpiece goes on show
    Prince William creates climate prize
    Lawyer of Rwandan genocide convict calls trial ‘a shame for Belgian justice’
    What’s open on 1 January in Brussels?
    Antwerp broadcasts ‘longest new year’s wish’ in all languages
    Boris Johnson increases minimum wage
    Increased checks at Zeebrugge as drug gangs divert from Port of Antwerp
    Police to conduct alcohol checks across Belgium on New Year’s Eve
    Car remains Belgians’ favourite means of transport
    Greek oil tanker attacked in Cameroon, eight sailors kidnapped
    Belgo-Nicaraguan student activist freed alongside nearly a hundred other political prisoners
    Ukraine and Russia finalise gas agreement
    Extinction Rebellion wants to disrupt Brussels Motor Show
    2019 saw Belgian companies involved in 40 billion euros of mergers and acquisitions
    Belgian nuclear plant shuts down until summer
    View more

    Bruxellois turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display

    Wednesday, 01 January 2020
    © Belga

    Between 50.000 and 60.000 persons viewed Tuesday night’s fireworks display organised by the City of Brussels at the foot of the Atomium, Mariana Bresciani, spokesperson of the Brussels Major Events non-profit association, said at the end of the event.

    The estimate was given to the organisers by police at the site. The final count will be known on 10 January.

    Close to 57,000 persons had participated in the fireworks last year, and about 40,000 on New Year’s Day 2018, the first one organised at the Atomium. The site, which is divided into four sections for the public, has a total capacity of 70,000 persons.

    The evening began at 9.30 p.m. with DJ Simon mixing golden oldies and last year’s hits. The atmosphere was friendly. Brussels Mayor Philippe Close was on hand to see the stilt-walkers from the “Girafes and Co” and “Cirque Indigo” companies delight the mixed crowd with their acrobatic performances.

    After the midnight countdown, the fireworks display lit up the sky for 18 minutes, to the sound of music.

    Mariana Bresciani explained that the public tender for the display had imposed various ecological criteria, while the service provider was required to use European products and recyclable material.

    So-called silent fireworks that had been tested by the Brussels Region’s Fire and Emergency Medical Assistance Service, SAMU, were not selected since they were non-compliant with various criteria.

    The DJ ended the evening with a round of music until 1 a.m., and no incidents were reported.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job