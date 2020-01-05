Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries

The apartment building stands on the corner of Place Flagey and Rue de Vergnies in Ixelles. © Google Street View

A four-year-old boy who fell from the window of his home on Place Flagey in Ixelles on Saturday has died in hospital, Belga reports.

According to the Brussels prosecutor’s office, which investigates all accidental deaths, the boy’s fall appears to be a tragic accident. The child was reported to have been playing near to the open window while his mother was occupied elsewhere in the third-floor apartment with other children of the family.

The boy was initially reported to be seriously injured, and was taken to hospital, accompanied by his mother.

The prosecutor’s office has assigned a medical examiner, and is currently exaining CCTV footage taken in the area, and interviewing witnesses, said spokesperson Denis Goeman. “Early indications are that we are dealing with an accident in which a child fell from the open window of an apartment on the third floor,” he said.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

