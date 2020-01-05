 
Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
Child who fell from window in Ixelles has...
Body of missing student found in canal...
Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault...
American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation...
Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
    Body of missing student found in canal
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian government is affecting them
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    Over 1,200 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    Over 380,000 people have died during Syrian war
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    Stib aims to increase and improve in 2020
    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
    Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with corruption
    Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home repairs has died in hospital
    Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions
    De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers
    ‘Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation,’ Trump tweets following air strike
    View more

    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    The apartment building stands on the corner of Place Flagey and Rue de Vergnies in Ixelles. © Google Street View

    A four-year-old boy who fell from the window of his home on Place Flagey in Ixelles on Saturday has died in hospital, Belga reports.

    According to the Brussels prosecutor’s office, which investigates all accidental deaths, the boy’s fall appears to be a tragic accident. The child was reported to have been playing near to the open window while his mother was occupied elsewhere in the third-floor apartment with other children of the family.

    The boy was initially reported to be seriously injured, and was taken to hospital, accompanied by his mother.

    The prosecutor’s office has assigned a medical examiner, and is currently exaining CCTV footage taken in the area, and interviewing witnesses, said spokesperson Denis Goeman. “Early indications are that we are dealing with an accident in which a child fell from the open window of an apartment on the third floor,” he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job