 
Cyclists ride to Auto Salon to denounce “Mythical Mass” of car advertising
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
Latest News:
Cyclists ride to Auto Salon to denounce “Mythical...
Orange and Proximus ordered to hold off on...
Government contract for two VIP jets carries risk...
Refugees put up in Leuven hotel after arrest...
Record number of defendants pay to avoid a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 January 2020
    Cyclists ride to Auto Salon to denounce “Mythical Mass” of car advertising
    Orange and Proximus ordered to hold off on joint venture
    Government contract for two VIP jets carries risk of espionage, say security services
    Refugees put up in Leuven hotel after arrest of slum landlords
    Record number of defendants pay to avoid a conviction
    Sultan of Oman, recently treated in Leuven, dies of cancer
    Underwater and surface drones to be manufactured in new plant in Port of Ostend
    Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living) Christmas trees
    Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday
    Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP
    Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium
    EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market
    Flemish party says dual citizens must not be barred from renouncing one of their nationalities
    Europe is being dragged into Tehran, whether it likes it or not
    National Lottery files third record year as 41 players become millionaires in 2019
    What is happening in Brussels in the New Year?
    ‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers
    More than 100 commuters trapped between transport vehicle doors in 2018
    Revealed: conversations between terror suspect Abdeslam and fellow prisoners
    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
    View more

    Cyclists ride to Auto Salon to denounce “Mythical Mass” of car advertising

    Saturday, 11 January 2020
    Protesting cyclists at Trone prepare to demonstrate at the Auto Salon © Belga

    A group of around 100 cyclists gathered at Trone metro this morning to travel together to the Heysel where this year’s Auto Salon is currently taking place.

    The group, representing cycling groups, called their action Mythical Mass, in a criticism of the current tendency of the car industry to push advertising of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which the cyclists blame for exacerbating the problems for the environment caused by cars in general.

    The idea is to demand that politicians regulate car advertising, or indeed ban it, because there is an enormous amount of promotion for the car, while we’re searching for solutions to the problems of mobility and public health we’re experiencing these days,” commented Aurélie Willems, secretary-general of the cyclists’ pressure group Gracq.”We want to promote alternatives, but at the same time millions of euros are being spent on the promotion of cars.”

    The cyclists’ protest is backed by groups such as Inter-Environnement Wallonie, Bruxsel’Air, BRAL – which works to create a sustainable Brussels – and Extinction Rebellion Bruxelles.

    As well as the physical protest at Heysel, a petition has also been launched on Change.org, signed by 166 people at the time of going to press, calling for a rapid end to car advertising. “The automotive industry in Belgium spends €300 million a year to promote the purchase of new vehicles,” the petition reads. “For several years, their ads concentrate largely on SUVs, which are larger, heavier and more powerful. These vehicles make the problem worse rather than better. But these are the vehicles that bring the most profit to manufacturers. Their advertising assault is working: from a market share of less than 10% in 2009, SUVs occupied a share of nearly 40% in 2019. At the same time, CO2 emissions from traffic have been increasing for two years, and the number of people killed on the roads is also growing.”

    The protests will continue next Saturday, announced Extinction Rebellion, with autonomous groups organising “a multitude of non-violent disruptive acts both inside and outside of the fair”.

    [The] Salon of Lies will end with a final collective action that will be announced on the day itself,” the group writes on its website. “Participants are aware of the legal consequences of their actions and are ready to risk arrest.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job