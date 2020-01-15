 
€22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Latest News:
Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian...
Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made...
Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch...
Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French...
Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor made at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Belgium’s law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    Flanders wants Brussels to stop funding after-school community projects
    Research: new breakthrough in battling resistance to antibiotics
    Antwerp diamond trade sees 20% drop back to financial crisis levels
    Belgian start-up Cowboy crowdfunds over €4.5 million
    Belgians average 10 years with the same employer
    Over 175 Belgian rail employees fired for alcohol abuse over four year period
    New Belgian eID ‘first in the world’ with extra protection against forgery
    Fossil fuels will continue to dominate central heating market, industry says
    Nearly 3,000 laughing gas capsules seized from a vehicle by Belgian police
    Hunting banned in Belgian military domain to protect pair of wolves
    View more

    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    This measure aims to improve the care given to residents without increasing the cost to them. Credit: pixnio

    The Walloon government has earmarked €22 million in the 2020 budget for the adaptation of 2,266 nursing home beds into beds in rest and care homes, spread over 141 establishments throughout the region, Walloon Social Action Minister Christie Morreale (PS) announced on Wednesday.

    This measure, which will improve the care given to residents without increasing the cost to them, will notably entail the obligatory presence of a nurse during the night and day along with a medical coordinator, or even the provision of premises specifically intended for physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

    “There is a double benefit to this measure. On the one hand, residents will benefit from a more appropriate multidisciplinary support and, on the other, the working conditions of care staff (nurses, carers, occupational therapists, etc.) will be easier because there will be more of them to share the workload,” the minister stated in a press release.

    In Wallonia, more than a quarter of people aged between 85 and 94 lives in a care home.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job