Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration...

The collection of white and blue garbage bags was disrupted in certain parts of the Brussels Region on Tuesday due to the national demonstration, Bruxelles-Propreté announced.

Residents of the municipalities affected by the disturbances are encouraged, if possible, to bring their garbage back inside until the next collection. This would be Friday 31 January for white bags and Tuesday 4 February for blue bags.

The municipalities of Haren, Jette and Ganshoren are particularly affected, with only 10% to 60% of collections guaranteed, depending on the zones, BX1 reports.

The ABVV/FGTB general labour union have said that pensions and the weakening state of the social security were a central reason behind their call to action, with a representative saying it was an “important moment” to fight for a minimum retirement of €1,500 net for everyone in the country.

While a central reason behind the movement is to call out the stalling negotiations to form a new federal government, other unions said they would not join in the protest, since the current caretaker government has little room to take action.

