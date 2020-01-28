 
Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration...
Missing Belgian plumber’s concrete-encased remains pulled from canal...
Burning incense as harmful as smoking indoors, says...
Bruges NYE drone ‘firework’ show goes viral, despite...
High-speed trains from Brussels to Germany cost less...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration
    Missing Belgian plumber’s concrete-encased remains pulled from canal in the Netherlands
    Burning incense as harmful as smoking indoors, says Test Achats
    Bruges NYE drone ‘firework’ show goes viral, despite technical issues
    High-speed trains from Brussels to Germany cost less from February
    Not repatriating IS children already costs Belgium €100,000: what’s happening?
    Ostend wants to build largest green hydrogen plant in the Benelux by 2025
    Third body discovered in Wallonia’s Sambre river in two weeks
    Coronavirus: first European human-to-human transmission confirmed in Germany
    Late ‘baby shower’ for Delphine Boël event goes viral on Facebook
    Automatic fines to target drivers who continue ignoring car ban on Brussels road
    Unlimited paid vacations offered to Belgian translation company staff
    Belgian national ‘protests’: what’s running?
    10,000 protesters expected in Brussels in national demonstration day
    Coronavirus: first confirmed case in Germany
    DNA test shows King Albert fathered Delphine Boel in extramarital affair
    Coronavirus Update: what’s the latest in Belgium? 
    75th anniversary of the liberation: 100 Belgian students visit Auschwitz
    KU Leuven researchers near test phase for coronavirus-vaccine
    Luxembourg will be first EU country to totally ban glyphosate
    View more

    Brussels garbage goes uncollected amid national demonstration

    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    Bags have not been collected across the region. Credit: Belga

    The collection of white and blue garbage bags was disrupted in certain parts of the Brussels Region on Tuesday due to the national demonstration, Bruxelles-Propreté announced.

    Residents of the municipalities affected by the disturbances are encouraged, if possible, to bring their garbage back inside until the next collection. This would be Friday 31 January for white bags and Tuesday 4 February for blue bags.

    Related News

    The municipalities of Haren, Jette and Ganshoren are particularly affected, with only 10% to 60% of collections guaranteed, depending on the zones, BX1 reports.

    The ABVV/FGTB general labour union have said that pensions and the weakening state of the social security were a central reason behind their call to action, with a representative saying it was an “important moment” to fight for a minimum retirement of €1,500 net for everyone in the country.

    While a central reason behind the movement is to call out the stalling negotiations to form a new federal government, other unions said they would not join in the protest, since the current caretaker government has little room to take action.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job