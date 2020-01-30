One seriously injured in car crash on Brussels Ring

Three people were injured on Wednesday evening in an accident on Brussels’ Ring.

Two vehicles collided at the junction between the E40 and the outer Ring, near Woluwe-Saint-Etienne. The passenger of one car is in serious condition.

The accident occurred around 9 pm when a vehicle stopped in the middle lane an unknown reason.

Another driver then violently hit the first car. The two occupants of the first vehicle had to be cut out by firefighters, before being taken to the hospital. One passenger was seriously injured but is in stable condition.

The Brussels Times