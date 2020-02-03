STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020...

The Brussels urban transport company, STIB, plans to take on 922 new employees in 2020, the utility announced on Monday.

The public transport company has continued to increase its staff with a view to extending its network and adding new vehicles to its service. For 2020, it is looking for 528 bus drivers, 126 tram conductors and 41 subway operators. Other functions include electrical, mechanical, and construction staff as well as administrative and security posts, according to the STB, whose workforce covers over 300 professions and vocations.

This year ‘s massive recruitment drive is a result of the company’s development policy. The No. 9 tram line, inaugurated in September 2018, will be extended up to Heysel, as will the No. 8 line, whose new final destination is not yet known. STIB also plans to create new tram lines and at less one additional subway line in the next few years. New vehicles are also to be added to its service.

Last year, the utility’s workforce was increased by 965 new employees, bringing the total to 9,420 by 31 December 2019, a 4.2% increase from the end of 2018.

It should be able to achieve its staffing goals quite easily, having received a monthly average of 3,500 job applications in 2019.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times