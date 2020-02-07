 
Brussels hop-on hop-off buses to go electric by next year
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels hop-on hop-off buses to go electric by...
Deliveroo convicted for concealed employment in France...
SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to...
Antwerp hospital tests suspected coronavirus patient, despite expected...
Couple convicted after ingestion of liquid ecstasy puts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Brussels hop-on hop-off buses to go electric by next year
    Deliveroo convicted for concealed employment in France
    SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to count passengers by hand
    Antwerp hospital tests suspected coronavirus patient, despite expected ‘false alarm’
    Couple convicted after ingestion of liquid ecstasy puts toddler in coma
    Enlargement: Repacking of procedures to join the EU
    ‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in Wallonia
    Federal government in partnership to take over aero-parts manufacturer Sabca
    Flemish artists boo government leader Jan Jambon at Music Industry Awards
    Belgians swap butter for bugs in new food study
    Police have no grasp on organised crime activity, says director
    How the first school strike for climate of the year will go down in Brussels
    Wallonia bans arms sales to some but not all parts of Saudi military
    Make flu vaccinations simpler to encourage older people, says mutuality
    Belgium’s renewable energy commitments will be honoured, says Energy Minister
    Number of abortions in Belgium is decreasing
    Youth for Climate will start marching again in Brussels on Friday
    HEMA goods hit Jumbo shelves
    Jambon’s visit to Orban draws criticism from political rivals
    Antwerp Chinatown reports slump amid coronavirus fears
    View more

    Brussels hop-on hop-off buses to go electric by next year

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Th ecurrent concession of Brussels Sightseeing will run for another year © Belga

    Brussels’ fleet of double-decked tourist buses is to covert to electric-powered vehicles by 2021, the first such conversion in the world.

    The buses are known as hop-on hop-off: they follow a circular route around the main city attractions, and passengers are able to get off at any point, visit the tourist spot and then get on the next bus on the route, all for the price of one ticket. The formula is in use in hundreds of cities worldwide.

    In Brussels the circuit is run by the public transport authority Stib via a concessionaire. This week the Stib said the new concessionaire selected to run the service would be RATP Dev, which would bring in a fleet of 12 new electric buses. The French-owned RATP runs hop-on hop-off services in Paris, Nice, London and Bath, England. The concession lasts for eight years.

    RATP is due to take up its rights one year from now. Until then Brussels Sightseeing, owners of the familiar red double-decker buses, will complete its contract. The terms remain the same as far as established timetables, year-round services and a fixed route are concerned – the conditions required so that tourists know where and when to catch their next bus, especially important in unfamiliar parts of a foreign city.

    “Both the regional authorities and the Stib want the environmental footprint of these tourist services to be minimal,” commented Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of the Stib. “That is why the specifications of this public service concession impose the exclusive use of electric buses. RATP Dev will specifically acquire for Brussels a whole new fleet of fully electric, silent and emission-free tourist buses.”

    “We are proud that Brussels is the first city to welcome the iconic tourist buses in their silent and environmentally friendly version,” said Brussels mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen).

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job