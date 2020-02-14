 
€500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Latest News:
€500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons...
Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare...
Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group...
Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out...
How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    €500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons
    Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare neighbourhood in Ixelles
    Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group they robbed
    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
    Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Electronic payments unavailable from Sunday to Monday
    Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral
    Flemish Tinder users value looks over friendliness
    How much do Belgium’s politicians make?
    Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
    Security gates at Brussels Airport to be replaced after only five years
    Stabbing on train: victim had sought help from police
    Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station
    Germany’s first ‘cured’ coronavirus patient leaves hospital
    Belgian 80s accordion hit re-released in US thanks to social media
    Coronavirus in Belgium: don’t panic, but stay vigilant
    Walloons still need a car to take the train anywhere
    Last reference to death penalty removed from Belgian law
    View more

    €500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Twenty-six new places and a supplementary budget of €503,000 will be structurally awarded to reception hostels, community centres and night shelters in Wallonia, the regional government decided on Thursday evening.

    The reception hostels offer temporary accommodation to people with social difficulties. There, they can obtain help and guidance to support them in getting back on their feet. As for night shelters, they assure the availability of emergency collective night accommodation.

    “It is essential that the authorities are able to assure all people with social needs that they can provide solutions to their reception, accommodation and support problems to enable them to rebuild, regain their independence and lead full lives. The 26 new places involved are a response to this objective,” the Wallonian minister for social action, Christie Morreale (PS), emphasised.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job