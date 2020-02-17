Red Cross wants volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels

The Red Cross is actively looking for volunteers to visit lonely pensioners in Brussels, as well as people who are willing to chaperone prisoner’s children on visits.

A recent Red Cross press release said 75 people were still waiting for a visit at the end of January, based on figures provided by the King Baudouin Foundation.

“With people getting older and poverty increasing, social exclusion is without a doubt the socio-humanitarian crisis of the 21st century in Europe. Loneliness is an invisible public health challenge,” the Red Cross said. Their volunteers perform 23,000 visits to around 2,000 people on their own every year, whether they’re at home or in a care home.

The association is also looking for volunteers to chaperone children who have a parent in prison, which is the case for more than 15,000 children in Belgium. The volunteers (in pairs) chaperone the children to the prison for visits. The volunteers are trained and supervised.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times