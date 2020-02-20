Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning...

Identity checks could take longer on Friday at Brussels Airport, where police will begin a go-slow from 6.00 a.m., Joery Dehaes, spokesman of the Flemish Christian trade union, AVC, announced on Thursday.

The move follows the failure by unions and management to reach agreement at a meeting on Wednesday.

The unions gave notice that they were taking action to denounce an ongoing shortage of staff and resources.

The go-slow means airport police will comply to the letter with the prescribed procedures, which could mean longer queues at passport control, Dehaes explained.

The duration of the protest has not yet been fixed.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times