 
Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning...
European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is...
Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million...
Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and...
Storm risk: 1722 reactivated as 80 km/h winds...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning
    European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is possible
    Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million
    Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and Wallonia in 2020
    Storm risk: 1722 reactivated as 80 km/h winds hit Belgium
    Brussels lowers mandatory school starting age
    Ministers need car ‘with standing, not a Toyota’, says Ben Weyts
    European Commission earmarks €900 million for humanitarian aid
    In 20 seconds: why farmers are protesting today?
    Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians
    Belgium enters the Top Ten countries battling tobacco use
    Belgium’s Red Devils remain No.1 in FIFA rankings
    Israeli minister says Belgium should ban Aalst Carnival for ‘vitriolic’ antisemitism
    Property rush in 2019 brings €305 million into Flemish treasury
    Bright Brussels festival sees record attendance despite storms
    Storms Ciara and Dennis uprooted 500 trees in Brussels
    In Photos: Baltic farmers occupy Brussels
    Suspect in train stabbing incident arrested in France
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to choose name for bonobo baby
    Man wrongfully imprisoned in Brussels due to spelling mistake
    View more

    Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    © Belga

    Identity checks could take longer on Friday at Brussels Airport, where police will begin a go-slow from 6.00 a.m., Joery Dehaes, spokesman of the Flemish Christian trade union, AVC, announced on Thursday.

    The move follows the failure by unions and management to reach agreement at a meeting on Wednesday.

    The unions gave notice that they were taking action to denounce an ongoing shortage of staff and resources.

    The go-slow means airport police will comply to the letter with the prescribed procedures, which could mean longer queues at passport control, Dehaes explained.

    The duration of the protest has not yet been fixed.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job