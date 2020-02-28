Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces

Road re-surfacing in Brussels is on the agenda for March © Brussels Mobility

Brussels Mobility, the agency of the Brussels region charged with mobility, will next week begin its annual campaign of filling in potholes that have appeared over the winter.

And for the first time, the agency announced, it will bring in a 3D scanner to measure the quality of the road surface, eventually to build up “a full 3D cartography of the public space”.

The agency, together with the Brussels Region’s centre for informatics (CIRB) ran a pilot project last year, scanning the roads around Place Montgomery with a vehicle-mounted 3D scanner.

“You could liken it somewhat to the Google car,” said agency spokesperson Inge Paemen.

“The vehicle will ride around throughout Brussels, and will be able to detect problems with the road surface or markings,” she said. “The aim is to use the scans to create a database that allows us to react to problems faster and more efficiently.”

The scans will all be geo-referenced, and the database will include tunnels and metro stations in 3D. The tool will be applied to many sorts of tasks, but to begin with its will be used to make a survey of the region’s roads, so that repairs can be carried out in a more targetted fashion.

For the present, Brussels Mobility is announcing resurfacing work during three successive weekends in March at a number of city locations:

Rue de Fiennes (Place Bara side) in Anderlecht, from Friday 6 March at 22.00 until Sunday 8 March at 04.00;

Avenue Alfred Solvay (between Avenue Delleur and Chaussée de la Hulpe) in Watermael-Boitsfort, from Friday 13 March at 20.00 until Monday 16 March at 05.00;

Boulevard Lambermont (junction with Avenue Demolder and Avenue Princesse Elisabeth) in Schaerbeek, from Friday 20 March at 20.00 until Monday 23 March at 05.00.

Other repairs will be carried out later on Avenue Brugmann, Rue Royale (from Sainte-Marie to Botanique), Chaussée de Louvain, Chaussée de Wavre and Avenue Herrmann-Debroux.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

