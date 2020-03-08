 
New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 March, 2020
Latest News:
New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant...
Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned...
Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say...
International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium...
EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
    Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned
    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
    International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium demonstrate
    EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”
    Letting students sleep late gives improved results
    Brussels’ Leopold-II tunnel will be renamed after a woman
    Coronavirus: 169 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Women drivers have fewer accidents and get fewer tickets
    Customs raid night shops, all but one breaking the law
    Coronavirus: Eurovision organisers explore alternatives for this year’s contest
    EU battling migration crisis with Turkey on two fronts
    This winter was Europe’s hottest ever
    Flemish company develops own mouth masks following shortage
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines launches flexible rebooking options
    Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations against new owner
    Coronavirus: shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange drop over 3%
    Chinese restaurant in Bruges refuses Asian clients ‘because of coronavirus’
    Over 75% of francophone Belgians want to keep marching for climate
    In Brussels, a sneeze tells a different story
    View more

    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter

    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    © Sister's House

    The platform for support for homeless migrant woman has found a new home for its Sister’s House shelter.

    The platform BXLRefugees last month issued a call for replacement premises, as the lease was to run out on 29 February.
    “Our concern is growing, as despite the close cooperation with the Brussels municipalities and the Brussels region, no solution has emerged in our search for vacant buildings,” the group said then.

    Sister’s House opened in November 2018, and takes in 30 women a night. Another 38 are placed by the platform with volunteers. Since opening, the house in Ixelles has offered 450 women a total of 12,200 overnight stays.

    These woman are often isolated and suspicious, and on their trip have been subject to abuse and gender-related violence,” a spokesperson for BXLRefugees said. “As a result they now have to deal with psycho-medical and socio-medical problems.”

    Now, however, the search for an alternative has been successful. The new house in Etterbeek is not far from the old one, and can be used from 30 March. However the group is now calling on the Brussels regional government to keep the promise it made in its governing accords, to provide a shelter for female transmigrants travelling alone or accompanied by a minor.

    Male transmigrants, meanwhile, have been given shelter by another branch of the refugee group in a former office building in Haren. That arrangement is also coming to an end, and the whole outfit, including a kitchen and accommodation for 350 men, will move to the former BeTV building on Chaussée de Louvain in Schaerbeek.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job