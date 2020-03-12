 
    Non-essential Commission staff to telework from Monday

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    All European Commission employees in non-critical functions will have to work from home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), starting from Monday.

    After cancelling all non-essential trips, external meetings and conferences, as well as increasing the number of teleworking employees, the Commission has now asked its staff members in a non-critical function to work from home starting from Monday, as a precautionary measure, a Commission spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Employees in critical functions will still need to be present in person, but measures will be taken to reduce the risk of being infected, it is understood.

    The decision was made to protect the well-being of the staff members, but at the same time maintain the capacity to act and ensure the functioning of the EU, The Brussels Times has learned.

    The announcement comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus a global pandemic, and the latest scientific advice telling people to apply social distancing measures as much as possible.

    The Brussels Times

