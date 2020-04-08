Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter under flea market

The Brussels regional government is seeking ideas for the re-purposing of an air raid shelter situated under the flea market on Place du Jeu de Balles in the Marolles district of the city.

The shelter was constructed at some point in the 19th century, and reassigned in 1942, when Belgium was already occupied by the Nazi invader, and intended to protect the heavily-populated area from Allied bombing. The shelter under the square measures 35m by 5m, with a single point of access.

The space has a vaulted roof, and space for 250 people, but it was never used officially, although legend has it that the space has been used as the venue for illicit parties.

Now, the Brussels regional government is looking for ideas for a use for the space. Suggestions are invited on the Facebook page of the Brussels heritage site .

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

