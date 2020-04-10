 
Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain...
Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity...
Nursing home residents make up nearly half of...
Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock...
Coronavirus: Belgian companies predict 37% turnover loss...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
    Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity
    Nursing home residents make up nearly half of Belgium’s coronavirus deaths
    Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies predict 37% turnover loss
    Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests in care centres ‘should be taken again’
    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
    Seaside healing: The Belgian town that almost saved Marvin Gaye
    Belgian postal worker (25) dies from coronavirus
    Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter break
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths
    Belgium in Brief: Easter Eggs And Lockdown Reviews
    Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 26,667 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: first lockdown evader given community service
    Oil production set to decrease from May
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from intensive care
    Brussels Airlines CEO optimistic despite coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium postpones sales to late summer
    Coronavirus: 3 million mouth masks don’t meet quality standards
    View more

    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    All car parks along the Flemish parts of the Sonian Forest have been closed because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), but the Brussels parks will remain open to the public for the time being.

    The car parks at the Red Cloister in the Brussels municipality of Auderghem, and the Hippodrome in the Watermael-Boitsfort municipality, which both lead into the Sonian Forest, will remain open to the public this weekend. However, all car parks in the Flemish part of the Sonian Forest are closed.

    Taking the car for non-essential journeys is not allowed, said Sébastien Verbeke, chief of the Druivenstreek police zone, to VRT. “Last weekend we found out that the Sonian Forest is a popular place to go, but taking your car to get there is not allowed,” he said. The Flemish Nature and Forest Agency also stressed on its website that taking the car to go for a walk is not allowed.

    Related News:

     

    The car parks on the Flemish roads leading to the forest are closed to the public, but as the Brussels government has not yet issued any additional guidelines, the car parks on that side will remain open for now.

    “The car parks in Brussels are not closed yet, but the local police zones of Auderghem, Boitsfort and Uccle will check whether people taking a walk are allowed to be there,” said Stéphane Vanwijnsberghe, who is responsible for the Forêt de Soignes, to Bruzz.

    “The federal government asked people to go for a walk in their own neighbourhood, so people from other cities are not supposed to come to the forest by car,” he added. Extra attention will also be paid to ensuring that people abide by the social distancing rules, Vanwijnsberghe said.

    “Over the past few weekends, we have seen more people than usual, including people who do not know the forest. Therefore, we expressly ask that all dogs are kept on a leash and that people do not deviate from the paths,” he said. “We certainly recognise the need to get outside, but with respect for the forest,” Vanwijnsberghe added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job