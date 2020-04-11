 
Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
    Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan

    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A Brussels supermarket has started a trial run of a disinfection unit outside of a store close to the European District.

    The disinfection unit is installed in a container is located a few meters in front of the entrance of the Carrefour supermarket on the popular Place Jourdan.

    All customers who want to enter the store will be able to pass through the booth. They are invited to disinfect their hands with hydro-alcoholic gel and can also sterilize their shopping trolley or basket. A Carrefour employee also systematically disinfects trolley handles.

    “We wanted to go further and give all customers the opportunity to disinfect their hands with hydro-alcoholic gel and sterilize their baskets and carts. At the same time, this also allows us to regulate the flow of people entering the store,” explains Carrefour Belgium’s innovation director Arnaud Lesne.

    There are currently no plans to install similar disinfection units in the chain’s other supermarkets. The reaction of customers to the initiative will be examined first. The disinfection unit will remain available until the end of April.

    The Brussels Times

