Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan

All customers who want to enter the store will be able to pass through the booth. They are invited to disinfect their hands with hydro-alcoholic gel and can also sterilize their shopping trolley or basket. A Carrefour employee also systematically disinfects trolley handles.
“We wanted to go further and give all customers the opportunity to disinfect their hands with hydro-alcoholic gel and sterilize their baskets and carts. At the same time, this also allows us to regulate the flow of people entering the store,” explains Carrefour Belgium’s innovation director Arnaud Lesne.
There are currently no plans to install similar disinfection units in the chain’s other supermarkets. The reaction of customers to the initiative will be examined first. The disinfection unit will remain available until the end of April.