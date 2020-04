To provide more space for social distancing, two roads that cut through the park will be made cycling and pedestrian-only roads from Tuesday. Credit: Google Street View

Cars will be banned from driving in Parc de Woluwe from Tuesday in a move by local authorities to facilitate social distancing for pedestrians and cyclists.

The mayor of Woluwe Saint-Pierre announced the decision at the weekend following rising demand for increased space for circulation, Bruzz reports.

Avenue des Franciscains and Avenue Xavier Henrard, which cut through the park, will, therefore, be freed up from vehicle traffic, favouring use by cyclists, runners and strollers.

The Avenue du Parc, which leads to the park from the neighbouring municipality of Auderghem, will also be shut down to vehicles from local authorities there.

The decision, set to be regularly evaluated, will see those roads open only to emergency services and comes as authorities lead a push to pacify traffic in the capital’s territory, with the entire road network set to see the maximum speed limit drop to 30km/h from next year.

