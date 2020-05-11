 
Police seek witness who didn’t report man jumping on tracks
Monday, 11 May, 2020
    Police seek witness who didn't report man jumping on tracks

    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Police are looking for a man who witnessed a person jump in front of an oncoming metro train in Brussels but failed to notify the driver. Credit: Federal Police

    Federal police are trying to find a man who witnessed a person throwing themselves under an oncoming metro train in Brussels but failed to notify anyone of the incident.

    In the morning of 11 April, police said a man threw himself on the tracks of the metro station Tomberg, in the southern municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, as a vehicle entered the station.

    “At that moment, a witness was present just some metres away from the victim and witnessed the events,” police wrote online, adding: “[The witness] then got on the metro without notifying the driver.”

    Police said the witness got off four stops later in the station Merode, by the Parc du Cinquantenaire near the European Quarter.

    To advance the investigation, police are now trying to identify the man who witnessed the events, calling on anyone who recognises them to contact police.

    Police said the man was wearing glasses, grey jeans and a beige jacket as well as a flat cap and white and black Nike trainers.

    “He was wearing a white latex glove on his right hand and carried a black shoulder strap bag,” the police wrote in the search notice.

    The Brussels Times

