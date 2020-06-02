 
‘Astounding’: fox makes off with handbag after sneaking into Brussels home
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders will contribute €35 million to support De...
‘Astounding’: fox makes off with handbag after sneaking...
Coronavirus: decrease in Belgium’s population growth expected in...
Vlaams Belang outspends political rivals on Facebook advertising...
Convicted terrorist among seven suspects in Belgian teen’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Flanders will contribute €35 million to support De Lijn
    ‘Astounding’: fox makes off with handbag after sneaking into Brussels home
    Coronavirus: decrease in Belgium’s population growth expected in 2020
    Vlaams Belang outspends political rivals on Facebook advertising
    Convicted terrorist among seven suspects in Belgian teen’s kidnapping
    What Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss tomorrow
    EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing
    Brussels’ cyclists grow in numbers, study shows
    Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It
    Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to return
    Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding Fathers
    Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold II in Brussels
    Call for European climate pact ahead of recovery summit
    Coronavirus: flu vaccination extra important this year
    Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium
    22% of workers consider quitting over employer’s coronavirus management
    Temperatures soar on Tuesday, before storms reign
    Tax-free minimum wage proposed for recovery plan
    Belgium claws back €87 million from tax evaders
    French stores will start sales 2 weeks before Belgium
    View more

    ‘Astounding’: fox makes off with handbag after sneaking into Brussels home

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Pierre Alexis/Facebook

    Images of a fox sliding into a Brussels home in broad daylight before making off with a handbag have left Brussels residents “astounded.”

    Last week, Brussels resident Pierre Alexis captured footage of the moment in which a little fox can be seen sliding into a partly-open garage door in the southern municipality of Forest in broad daylight.

    Related News:

     

    Moments after sneaking in, the fox emerges carrying what appears to be a black fabric bag in his mouth and prances away down the road.

    Quelle chenapan ce renard ! En pleine ville, il vole un sac dans un garage 😅 #maistropchou Bon j’ai quand même couru après jusqu’à sa tanière et ai récupéré le sac pour le rendre à son propriétaire 🙃

    Posted by Pierre Alexis on Thursday, May 28, 2020

    “What a rascal that fox! In the middle of town, he stole a bag from a garage,” Alexis wrote, adding that he had chased after the animal and managed to return the bag to its owner.

    Uploaded to Facebook, the footage has been shared dozens of times as users expressed bewilderment at the animal’s feat and the visible ease with which he moved past passers-by and cars parked near Place Constantin Meunier in Forest.

    “He is absolutely not scared of humans, astounding,” one commenter wrote, while another remarked on the fact that the fox “didn’t look wild in the slightest.”

    Responding to concerns that the animal could carry diseases, like rabies, Alexis said he had alerted federal public health institute Sciensano of the sighting, who he said told him rabies had not been detected in foxes since 2001.

    After recovering the bag from near the fox’s liar, Alexis said that the bag’s owner was more amused than surprised at hearing about the incident.

    “They were not completely surprised, because they had seen the fox several times, so they laughed about it,” he told VRT, adding: “I just wonder why the fox took the handbag since there was no food in it.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times