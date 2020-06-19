George Floyd mural created in Brussels...

In the Brussels’ municipality of Laeken, a mural of George Floyd, the black man who died on 25 May after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for minutes in the United States, has been inaugurated.

The mural is located at the busy intersection between Avenue de la Reine and Rue des Palais.

It was finished on Thursday by the Belgian-Congolese artist Novadead, whose real name is Julien Crevaels. He also made the mural “The Future is Europe” in Brussels’ European quarter, and a portrait of Nelson Mandela in the city of Liège.

“We were all shocked by the death of George Floyd, and with the city of Brussels we wanted to condemn racist violence, but also send out a message of peace, non-violence and hope,” Alderman of Culture Delphine Houba told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“There have been demonstrations all over the world, including in Belgium. With its many nationalities, and as the capital of Europe, Brussels could not stay behind,” she added.

On the mural, Floyd is holding a rose. “With this, I want to convey a message of love. The tropical plants into the background for me, born in Congo, convey a positive feeling, a sense of well-being,” the artist told Sudinfo.

The work fits in with the street art trail of the city of Brussels and should be a tribute to all those who are victims of racism and discrimination.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times