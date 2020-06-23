 
Sex work allowed again in Saint-Josse from Tuesday
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
    Sex work allowed again in Saint-Josse from Tuesday

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The mandatory closure of sex work businesses in the Brussels’ commune of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will be lifted immediately, it announced.

    As in most other places in the country, sex workers will be able to resume their activities, provided they respect their back-to-work protocols and health regulations.

    Initially, the commune and UTSOPI, a union for sex workers in Belgium, had agreed on a restart of activities from 1 July, but Saint-Josse now allows it a week earlier. However, the sooner, the better, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    Brothels had to close their doors because of the lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. By now, sex work in most municipalities and cities has restarted since the National Security Council no longer forbade it in Phase 3.

    However, in the absence of specific guidelines, Saint-Josse took a police decision on 10 June that kept the brothels closed until 30 June.

    Now, after consultation with the sector, a charter on sex work activities in the North Quarter was approved on Friday, allowing for a quicker reopening.

    “Today, all conditions have been met to resume prostitution activities, not only with respect for the health rules, but also with respect for the residential function of the district,” said mayor Emir Kir in a press release.

    According to this charter, brothels can open during the day, but they have to close at night, from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, as well as on Sundays until 6:00 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

