Probe launched after construction company dumps sludge in Sonian Forest

“At this stage, we cannot give too much information,” she said. “An investigation was launched to determine the company’s degree of responsibility and to determine whether there will be any sanctions.”
The company in question is reportedly active in a construction site in the Terhulpensesteenweg, a lengthy avenue running through the southern municipality of Watermael-Boitsfort.
The Sonian Forest, which sprawls over all three regions of Belgium, is the only one in the country to be inscribed in UNESCO’s list primaeval, or old-growth, beech forests in Europe.