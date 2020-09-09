   
JD Sports management forced Brussels store to open despite confirmed Covid-19 case
Wednesday, 09 September, 2020
    JD Sports management forced Brussels store to open despite confirmed Covid-19 case

    Wednesday, 09 September 2020
    Credit: Google Street View

    Despite an employee of the JD Sports store on the Brussels’ Rue Neuve testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, the management forced staff to open on Wednesday without the store being disinfected.

    The management of the company forced the store to open without it being disinfected on Wednesday morning, according to the Christian CNE union.

    The employee’s colleagues, who were part of the same ‘social bubble’, were told to quarantine until they received the results of their own tests, according to La Dernière Heure.

    However, against the advice of the staff, the shop opened its doors to customers on Wednesday without having been disinfected beforehand, according to the union.

    “The unions asked the management to carry out disinfection before the opening but, this Wednesday noon, it was still not done and no time for this cleaning was communicated,” CNE permanent staff member Jalil Bourhidane told BX1.

    “A first group of workers decided to leave the shop this morning and go home so as not to endanger themselves. Others used the ‘Covid screening’ as an excuse not to come to work in the morning until the place was disinfected. The last ones continued to work to avoid the consequences, such as losing their job, or sanctions,” he added.

    Wearing a mask is the store is compulsory and the fitting rooms are closed to reduce the risk of infection, but Bourhidane denounces the general attitude of the shop management.

    “Some brands, in the name of profit, are ready to endanger their staff and their customers. They do not show any solidarity or respect for health regulations,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times