   
Climate activists want to save fries by handing them to politicians
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium turns dark orange on European coronavirus map...
Covid-19: Belgium 7th most affected country in Europe...
EU, WHO missed chances to prevent rapid Covid-19...
Brussels mayor tests positive for coronavirus...
Climate activists want to save fries by handing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Belgium turns dark orange on European coronavirus map again
    Covid-19: Belgium 7th most affected country in Europe
    EU, WHO missed chances to prevent rapid Covid-19 spread, official testifies
    Brussels mayor tests positive for coronavirus
    Climate activists want to save fries by handing them to politicians
    World Clean-up Day: hundreds sign up to clear Belgium’s rivers of trash
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ positivity rate higher than WHO’s alarm threshold
    Europe signs second contract for a potential coronavirus vaccine
    ‘Last line of defence’: UK considers a second national lockdown
    Jump e-bikes return to Brussels excluded neighbourhoods
    Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes
    Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next month
    Covid-19 measures: tensions among Belgium’s coronavirus experts
    Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, research finds
    Belgium in Brief: More Testing, More Cases, More Waiting
    Coronavirus: Brussels university will activate code orange
    Ryanair cancels another 20% of its flights in October
    Wallonia offers free driving licences to 4,000 job seekers
    Belgium’s second nude beach will open in summer 2021
    Brussels wants to take over former NATO HQ for major trials
    View more
    Share article:

    Climate activists want to save fries by handing them to politicians

    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Illustration image. Credit: Creative Commons

    On Friday, climate activists handed out fries and beer to Egbert Lachaert and Conner Rousseau, the two royal appointees tasked with forming a federal government, to remind them of the importance of sustainable climate policy.

    With the initiative, called “climate government now, or no fries on the menu,” the activists of the Climate Coalition point to a recent report, which showed that the production of two of Belgium’s iconic products, beer and fries, could be severely affected by climate change.

    “88% of Belgians eat fries once a week. More and more studies are showing that doing nothing comes at a high price. They also show that we can create tens of thousands of jobs by increasing our ambition,” said Lien Vandamme of the Climate Coalition.

    Related News:

     

    “As these do not yet seem to be sufficient arguments, we hope to finally alert our policymakers by pointing out the threat to our fries,” she added.

    A combination of drought and heatwave in 2018 led to a loss of 31% of the potato crop in Flanders, which accounts for the great majority of the country’s production. For beer production, in case of the worst-case scenario, will fall by 40% by 2050.

    The health crisis has pushed the climate one into the background for politicians, according to the organisation, but the urgency remains. To stay below the crucial threshold of 1.5°C warming, global emissions need to be halved by 2030.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times