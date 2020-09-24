   
'Not allowed to be there': truck hits cyclist in Brussels pedestrian zone
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
    ‘Not allowed to be there’: truck hits cyclist in Brussels pedestrian zone

    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Credit: Kwinten Lambrecht/Twitter

    A cyclist (34) was severely injured in a collision with a truck in Brussels’ pedestrian zone on the Rue des Teinturiers, a side street of the Boulevard Anspach.

    The truck and the cyclist both emerged from the Rue des Teinturies around 11:30 AM on Thursday. The woman on the bicycle went straight ahead, while the truck driver wanted to turn onto the Boulevard Anspach.

    The driver said that he did not notice the woman while turning, and her bicycle ended up stuck beneath the truck’s front wheel.

    The woman was taken to hospital with severe injuries, but her life was not in danger, according to Bruzz.

    The police are still investigating the accident, but said that the truck should not have been allowed to drive there.

    “That area is accessible for trucks to load and unload between 4:00 and 11:00 AM,” police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere told Het Laatste Nieuws. “At 11:30 AM, the driver was not allowed to be there.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times