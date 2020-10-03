   
'Disappearing Wall' on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification
Saturday, 03 October, 2020
    ‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification

    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    Credit: Goethe Institute/Twitter/Lillo Mendola

    On the 30th anniversary of the German reunification, an interactive art installation – “the Disappearing Wall” – consisting of dozens of wooden blocks was unveiled on the Brussels Grand Place on Saturday morning.

    The Disappearing Wall, to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall, was inaugurated by the German ambassador Martin Kotthaus, and the director of the Goethe-Institut Belgium, Dr Elke Kaschl-Mohni.

    On the blocks, a total of 6,000 quotes from (pop) culture, such as from well-known thinkers or artists from all over Europe, can be found.


    “After the inauguration of the installation, passers-by can take a quote with them,” the Goethe institute says on its website. “All that remains is the translucent frame from which the quotes hang: the wall disappears.”

    The installation will be on display in 10 European countries from August to November, on the occasion of the German EU Presidency.

    “They not only make Europe’s multifaceted body of thought visible and tangible, they also illustrate how we can bring down symbolic boundaries.”

    In Belgium, the wall will be on display on the Grand Place in Brussels from Saturday 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and on Sunday 4 October from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times