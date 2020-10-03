‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification

On the 30th anniversary of the German reunification, an interactive art installation – “the Disappearing Wall” – consisting of dozens of wooden blocks was unveiled on the Brussels Grand Place on Saturday morning.

The Disappearing Wall, to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall, was inaugurated by the German ambassador Martin Kotthaus, and the director of the Goethe-Institut Belgium, Dr Elke Kaschl-Mohni.

On the blocks, a total of 6,000 quotes from (pop) culture, such as from well-known thinkers or artists from all over Europe, can be found.

We are excited for the interactive artinstallation #thedisappearingwall to arrive in Brussels! Drop by this weekend to discover poetic greetings from all of Europe and help take down a wall on the #GrandPlace/#GroteMarkt.#EU2020 #Goetheforeurope #Brussels #artinstallation pic.twitter.com/IXLZM9asy1 — Goethe-Institut BRU (@GI_Bruessel) October 2, 2020



“After the inauguration of the installation, passers-by can take a quote with them,” the Goethe institute says on its website. “All that remains is the translucent frame from which the quotes hang: the wall disappears.”

The installation will be on display in 10 European countries from August to November, on the occasion of the German EU Presidency.

“They not only make Europe’s multifaceted body of thought visible and tangible, they also illustrate how we can bring down symbolic boundaries.”

In Belgium, the wall will be on display on the Grand Place in Brussels from Saturday 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and on Sunday 4 October from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times