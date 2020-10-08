City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close

The City of Brussels has announced that it will grant a one-off aid of 2,000 euros to bar and cafe operators forced to close as a result of the latest measures in the region.

From Thursday morning, bars and cafes across the region have had to close their doors for a month as part of a drastic push to stem the spread of coronavirus in the city. This decision, which does not impact restaurants, has been hit with backlash from owners who fear it could be disastrous for business.

“I am appalled,” Liza Miller, manager of the bar Le Pantin in Brussels told local media, adding that this month-long closure will be a “catastrophe” for her business. “Most bars follow exactly the same rules as restaurants, I do not understand this difference in treatment.”

In order to lessen the blow, the council of aldermen of the city of Brussels immediately responded with a series of support measures with an allocation of 1 million euros.

Additionally, anyone who operates their café or bar in a rented building that is in the portfolio of the Buildings Agency or the OCMW will receive at least one-month exemption from rent. This also applies to the managers of sports canteens in Brussels City.

The council of aldermen also asked private landlords and brewers to join with measures, “we call on private landlords and brewers to do the same. It is logical solidarity between tenants and landlords,” it added.

More information on the measures can be found by contacting the Brussels-City hotel and catering department on 02/279 22 60 and 0800 20 035 from Friday or at horeca@brucity.be.

