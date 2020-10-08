New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network for first time
Thursday, 08 October 2020
Credit: STIB/Twitter
Brussels public transport company STIB carried out its first test run of the newest M7 metro carriages on the Brussels network on Wednesday evening.
The first metro of this seventh generation (M7) carriages will come into full service in spring 2021, according to STIB spokesperson An Van hamme.
“The last few weeks, this first one has been thoroughly tested on the test track in our depot,” she told The Brussels Times. “From now on, we will also test it on the network, but without travellers on board of course.”