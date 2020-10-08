New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network for first time

Brussels public transport company STIB carried out its first test run of the newest M7 metro carriages on the Brussels network on Wednesday evening.

The first metro of this seventh generation (M7) carriages will come into full service in spring 2021, according to STIB spokesperson An Van hamme.

“The last few weeks, this first one has been thoroughly tested on the test track in our depot,” she told The Brussels Times. “From now on, we will also test it on the network, but without travellers on board of course.”

Onze nieuwe metro M7 wordt vanavond voor het eerst getest op het net 😍 #mivb pic.twitter.com/6PVseLLhAw — STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) October 7, 2020



The company ordered 43 of these metros, and the first 22 should be running by 2022, according to Van hamme, who added that a number of thorough tests still need to be carried out first.

The new metros will run on lines 1 and 5, and increase the frequency and capacity on the metro network.

In September, STIB introduced a metro simulator, which will train 200 drivers to drive the latest carriages.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times