   
New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network for first time
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network...
Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside...
European Parliament wants every Member State to be...
New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall,...
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network for first time
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    Brussels to double number of contact tracers to keep up with rise in cases
    Belgium’s protection of human rights remains insufficient, report warns
    17-year-old killed in police chase: no charges will be brought
    Over 1,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalised in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    New M7 carriages tested on Brussels metro network for first time

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: STIB/Twitter

    Brussels public transport company STIB carried out its first test run of the newest M7 metro carriages on the Brussels network on Wednesday evening.

    The first metro of this seventh generation (M7) carriages will come into full service in spring 2021, according to STIB spokesperson An Van hamme.

    “The last few weeks, this first one has been thoroughly tested on the test track in our depot,” she told The Brussels Times. “From now on, we will also test it on the network, but without travellers on board of course.”


    The company ordered 43 of these metros, and the first 22 should be running by 2022, according to Van hamme, who added that a number of thorough tests still need to be carried out first.

    The new metros will run on lines 1 and 5, and increase the frequency and capacity on the metro network.

    In September, STIB introduced a metro simulator, which will train 200 drivers to drive the latest carriages.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times