   
Brussels residents enraged by loud night-time work on tram tracks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 November, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels residents enraged by loud night-time work on...
Student gets 120 hours community service for post...
Attacked Brussels priest: ‘no terrorist context’, church assures...
Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror...
Belgium resumes on-site reception of asylum seekers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Brussels residents enraged by loud night-time work on tram tracks
    Student gets 120 hours community service for post BLM looting
    Attacked Brussels priest: ‘no terrorist context’, church assures
    Vienna attack: MR wants discussion on extra terror measures for Belgium
    Belgium resumes on-site reception of asylum seekers
    Brexit: UK has not replied to EU letter of formal notice over controversial bill
    First Covid-19 patients transferred from Liège to Germany via helicopter
    Self-employed workers get 5 extra days of paternity leave from 2021
    Lawsuit over Marc Van Ranst’s ‘reckless’ tweets waived
    EU women begin working for free from 4 November
    Future Covid-19 vaccination will not be carried out by GPs, expert says
    Belgium in Brief: Did You Deserve Your Company Car?
    Flemish schools want a dress code for online classes
    Austria declares three days of national mourning after Vienna attack
    Coronavirus: Mechelen lights up Sint-Rombouts tower as a beacon of hope
    Brussels public servants unduly handed hundreds of company cars
    Belgian hospitals reach record high of over 7,000 Covid-19 patients
    Practical Measures: Lockdown hits real estate, evictions and football
    FlixBus suspends services between Belgium, Germany and France
    Brussels’ intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients are full
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels residents enraged by loud night-time work on tram tracks

    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Credit: Erhan Demirci/Twitter screengrab

    Residents of the Brussels municipality of Evere are angry about night-time nuisance as a result of public transport company STIB working on the tram tracks during the extended autumn holidays.

    STIB is replacing the tram tracks of lines 32 and 55 in the Rue Edouard Stuckens, near the Place de la Paix, before the schools open again, but a number of residents have complained about being kept awake due to the nuisance during the nights.

    “We are used to a lot of nuisance and noise. We do not complain easily, but this beats everything,” local resident Erhan Demirci said on social media, describing the noise “as if there was a war going on.”

    Translation: “Anyone who has approved these works in the middle of the night and is now asleep. I wish you all no ear infections.”

    “We took our hysterical children to their grandparents in Limburg for a few days to give them some rest,” said Demirci, adding that he contacted the city council.

    The mayor of Evere, Ridouane Chahid, reacted to Demirci’s post on Twitter, saying that he understood the angry reactions and that he had already asked STIB to reduce the noise to a minimum.

    However, the replacement of the tram tracks “necessary and urgent,” according to Chahid, who said that the works were carried out at night to limit their duration, so the traders would not suffer any more economic damage.

    STIB has agreed to only carry out works for two nights, instead of the three planned ones. “The contractor promised us not to carry out any more loud works during the night,” STIB spokesperson François Ledune told Bruzz, adding that a rubber mat will also be laid out to absorb the tram noise.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times