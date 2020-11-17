   
Over 13,000 coronavirus sanctions handed out in Brussels
Tuesday, 17 November, 2020
    © Belga

    Police in Brussels has handed out over 13,000 sanctions for coronavirus rules violations since the start of the first lockdown.

    Brussels City Mayor Philippe Close said on Monday that the Brussels-Ixelles police zone had dished out 9,891 reports or citations.

    Additionally, the police drew up 3,346 SAC/GAS sanctions, a type of sanctions handed out by municipalities to residents above the age of 14 who have “committed an incivility,” which can lead to a fine.

     

    A majority of the sanctions concerned violations to mask mandates, to the ban on gatherings of more than four people, and those caught flouting the 10:00 PM or taking part in so-called ‘lockdown parties.’

    Out of the total SACs distributed, Close said that fines had been waived for some 460 while 218 were dismissed. Of the remaining 2,391 fines, some 1,000 have been paid already, BX1 reports.

    The police zone, active only in the territory of Brussels 1000 and Ixelles, deploys between 10 to 20 coronavirus patrols each day and night, Close said.

    The local police zone also receives backup from up to three federal police patrols a couple of times a week until around 11:00 PM.

    The mayor also added that around 200 officers had tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, out of whom eight had to be hospitalised.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times