Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021

Joe Biden’s first potential appearance in Brussels is expected to be early in 2021,

after he was officially invited to attend a NATO summit by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the organisation.

“I have invited President-elect Joe Biden to a NATO summit here in Brussels early next year.” Stoltenberg said in a statement on Monday Morning, adding that an actual date was yet to be decided.

The summit would bring together the heads of state and government of the 30 NATO countries, “in particular to decide on the further adaptation of the Atlantic Alliance to the new threats and challenges of the 21st century,” Stoltenberg said.

Everything is, or course, still clouded by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has seen conferences and meeting held online instead of in person. How this will play out once a vaccine exists, however, is yet to be seen.

The invitation is also linked to an invitation from President of the European Council, Charles Michel, for a summit between the 27 leaders of the European Union and the United States following Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President on 20 January.

The Brussels Times