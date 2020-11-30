   
Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 November, 2020
Latest News:
Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early...
‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels...
Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa...
No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet,...
Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian activists launch ‘longest climate protest ever’ ahead of EU summit
    Belgium in Brief: The Latest New Coronavirus Rules Updated
    EU auditors: Overfishing in EU waters threat to marine environment
    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
    Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not recommended by WHO
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care
    What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?
    Coronavirus: Belgian music festivals ready to assist in mass vaccination campaign
    Culture: SMAK museum in Ghent wants to clone itself
    Largest wind farm in North Sea ready for use
    Ethiopia: “On the right path to reform and democratization”
    New measures will not be eased for the holidays, health minister warns
    Entertaining Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ends in draw
    Bruges turns off its ‘Wintergloed’ lights on Sunday evening
    View more
    Share article:

    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021

    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Joe Biden in Brussels in 2010.

    Joe Biden’s first potential appearance in Brussels is expected to be early in 2021,
    after he was officially invited to attend a NATO summit by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the organisation.

    “I have invited President-elect Joe Biden to a NATO summit here in Brussels early next year.”  Stoltenberg said in a statement on Monday Morning, adding that an actual date was yet to be decided.

    The summit would bring together the heads of state and government of the 30 NATO countries, “in particular to decide on the further adaptation of the Atlantic Alliance to the new threats and challenges of the 21st century,” Stoltenberg said.

    Everything is, or course, still clouded by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has seen conferences and meeting held online instead of in person. How this will play out once a vaccine exists, however, is yet to be seen.

    The invitation is also linked to an invitation from President of the European Council, Charles Michel, for a summit between the 27 leaders of the European Union and the United States following  Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President on 20 January.

    The Brussels Times