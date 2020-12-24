   
Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Latest News:
Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital...
Belgium in Brief: Hug Your Children/Don’t Hug Your...
Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but...
How Belgian police will check people on Christmas...
Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital with CO posioning
    Belgium in Brief: Hug Your Children/Don’t Hug Your Children
    Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but only indoors
    How Belgian police will check people on Christmas Eve
    Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations
    Vaccination campaign: What information will be stored?
    Children not exempt from ‘cuddle contact’ rule, Crisis Centre warns
    Vaccine transports take to the roads under tight security
    Coronavirus: fewer than 2,500 patients in hospital
    West Flemish governor faced threats due to coronavirus
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations

    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The UK has made “huge concessions” in the Brexit negotiations, a French government source told AFP Wednesday.

    The British negotiators agreed to give in on very important points relating in particular to fishing, said the source, which is the last point still blocking in the discussions, which could allow avoiding in extremis a “no-deal” only eight days before the final break-up.

    These concessions occurred in the last 48 hours, noted this source, without specifying if they could be sufficient for an agreement or if others were still necessary.

    The access of European fishermen to British waters remained the final stumbling block of the discussions on Wednesday, which were otherwise almost concluded, including on subjects that had been problematic until then, such as how to settle disputes and measures to protect against unfair competition. In spite of its low economic weight, fishing is of political and social importance for several Member States, including France, but also the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.

    British media have been running widespread coverage of Brexit issues today, after rumours that a press conference would be held at 9:00 AM Belgium time this morning. While this has been postponed, news is expected this morning as a deal comes together.

    The eventual agreement is rumoured to be 2,000 pages long, with expectations that it could take experts a while to sort through what it means.

    The Brussels Times