   
100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse catches fire in Anderlecht
Friday, 25 December, 2020
    Facebook, credit: Jean-Sébastien Bosmans

    Around 100 people were evacuated in Anderlecht on Christmas Eve after a major fire broke out in a warehouse, Brussels firefighter spokesman Walter Derieuw reported.

    The fire broke out around 10:30 PM in a warehouse on rue Raphaël, in the middle of a residential area.

    Anderlecht’s mayor Fabrice Cumps and Red Cross also arrived to the scene to help organise the evacuation, and distribution of food and water to local residents.

    Arriving in large numbers, firefighters also received assistance from a federal police helicopter, which looked from above whether the fire could also spread to other buildings, which was not the case, Derieuw said.

    No one was injured except a firefighter who got a twisted ankle, and who had to be taken to hospital.

    It is not yet clear what was inside the warehouse.

    The Brussels Times