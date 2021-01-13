Brussels extends curfew to 1 March...

The current curfew in Brussels will be extended until 1 March, according to the latest announcement from Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

The decision to keep the curfew – between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM in the Brussels Capital Region – comes “following the analysis of the epidemiological situation, which remains worrying and precarious in the Brussels Region but also in Belgium,” according to Vervoort’s office.

Other regional measures, such as mask-wearing, stores closing at 8:00 PM and a ban on alcohol consumption in public places will also stay in force.

Initially, the curfew and other regional measures were set to be lifted on 15 January.

Related News

“These measures have been taken to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, to reduce the pressure on healthcare personnel, to ensure normal operation of hospitals and the care of all patients,” the statement reads.

“The main objective is to protect the health of everyone and to avoid at all costs a third wave, because that would be a disaster both from a health point of view and from a social and economic point of view.”

This announcement follows a similar move by Wallonia, which extended its curfew until at least 15 February.

Belgium has also announced an extension of current countrywide measures until 1 March, but this is a worst-case scenario, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times