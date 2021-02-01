   
Illegal waste increased by 350 tonnes in Brussels last year
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 February, 2021
Latest News:
Illegal waste increased by 350 tonnes in Brussels...
Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid...
Easing measures for young people should not depend...
SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this...
De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Illegal waste increased by 350 tonnes in Brussels last year
    Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid
    Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, minister says
    SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this year
    De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas
    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
    ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU
    ‘We will give up our place’: Belgians ask to prioritise young people for vaccines
    Belgium in Brief: 500 Arrests, 0 Locked Up
    Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders
    Cheat Sheet: What changes 1 Feb
    500 protesters arrested at Brussels Covid-19 rally, none in jail
    More than 1 in 4 Belgian municipalities have poorly secured websites
    Limit doctors’ incomes to €290,000, mutual fund suggests
    Ryanair expecting worst financial year in its history
    Tournée Minérale: Belgians challenged to alcohol-free February for fifth year in a row
    Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures
    Brussels told to improve air-quality monitoring or face fines
    Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop
    Foster-parent leave incorporated into pension benefits
    View more
    Share article:

    Illegal waste increased by 350 tonnes in Brussels last year

    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    In 2020, some 350 more tonnes of illegal waste were found alongside glass bins and regional roads in Brussels than the year before.

    Nearly 50 tonnes more illegal waste has been counted alongside Brussels’ glass bins, while the increase is 300 tonnes (+30%) on regional roads, according to data obtained by Brussels MP Bianca Debaets from Brussels Environment Minister Alain Maron.

    A total of 1,276 tonnes of illegal waste were recorded on Brussels’ regional roads in 2020, compared with 973 tonnes in 2019. And 1,053 tonnes were counted around glass bubbles, compared with 1,004 tonnes in 2019.

    “These are staggering figures. Some people seem to continue to find it perfectly normal to throw rubbish near the glass bubbles or on public roads,” Debaets said.

    “This shows that we must continue to carry out strict controls and to raise awareness in order to achieve a lasting change in mentality,” she added.

    Related News

     

    The number of visitors to the five regional Recyparks has remained relatively stable over the past year, despite the lockdown and limited opening hours in March and April. In total, the Recyparks welcomed 335,019 visitors last year, a very slight increase compared to the 332,911 visitors in 2019.

    The mobile container parks collected less waste last year, but it should be noted that many collection days were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. While 1,515.31 tonnes were collected in 2018 (in 165 days), 1,624.84 tonnes were collected in 2019 (in 163 days) and 1,380.69 tonnes in 2020 (in 126 days).

    The Brussels Times