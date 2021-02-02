Brussels police surround man who fired shots in Molenbeek

After shots were fired in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, the police followed the perpetrator to Anderlecht, where they have surrounded the house he is said to be hiding in.

The local police are waiting for the special operation units to arrive, before trying to overpower the gunman, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It is true that a police intervention is currently ongoing,” police spokesperson Caroline Vervaet told Belga. “However, there is no reason for concern, and it is not an act of terrorism. For the time being, we cannot give any further information.”

The suspect is hiding in a house in a house in the Rue des Mégissiers in Anderlecht, between the Chaussée de Mons, the canal and Small Brussels Ring.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, it is unlikely that there were any casualties as the man is said to have fired a blank gun, but there is no official information yet.

Around 5:30 PM, a man reportedly came out of the house where the police intervention was taking place with his arms in the air.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times