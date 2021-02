A Brussels man won €5,684,144.40 in the 8 December EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery said on Thursday.

The win was the biggest prize generated in Belgium during the year 2020.

“I had read that a Belgian had won in row 2 but I was far from suspecting it was me,” the winner, whose identity was not revealed and who presented himself last week, told the National Lottery.

“When I checked my numbers, I was even afraid for a while that I would be too late to collect my winnings,” he said.

A person has 20 weeks from the draw to claim their prize.

The winner works in the hospitality industry, said Liliane Goor of the National Lottery, speaking of “good news in these difficult times” marked by the coronavirus crisis.

The winner, a kitchen worker, intends to buy a new home and spoil his children, whose birthdays he played. When the restaurants reopen, he will certainly go to his, but this time to enjoy a meal with his family.

The biggest EuroMillions win in Belgium goes back to 2016, with 168 million euros won on 11 October.

The Brussels Times