Brussels hockey player (18) jumps into frozen pond to save dog

A young man (18) from Brussels, Arno Verdoodt, is making headlines for saving a dog that got stuck in a frozen pond in the Bois de la Cambre last Friday.

Verdoodt was jogging in the park when he suddenly saw a dog in the middle of the frozen pond, he told Het Nieuwsblad.

The young man is part of a hockey club in Brussels, which posted the video on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

“Whoever still dares to say that LEO (Royal Léopold Club Hockey) is not a gentlemen’s club, and that our young people don’t dare to take the plunge,” the club said. “Well done Arno Verdoodt. Everything can happen while jogging, even Arno in the water.”

He crawled on the ice to go to the dog, but the ice broke and Verdoodt fell into the water himself.

“I managed to get the dog out of the water, and I got back on the ice myself, and I crawled over to the edge again.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times